NFL free agency 2023: DeAndre Hopkins, Ezekiel Elliott headline top players available at each position





The NFL is these days in the middle of free agency season following the 2023 NFL Draft, with minicamps underway for all 32 groups. While lots of the top free brokers have already been signed, the new free up of DeAndre Hopkins via the Arizona Cardinals has made this offseason just a little extra attention-grabbing. Despite this, there are nonetheless various just right players available, even within the 3rd wave of free agency. Here are the most productive closing players at each position:

When it involves quarterback, the choices are relatively slender now that Lamar Jackson has returned to the Ravens. Carson Wentz is these days the most productive available quarterback, despite the fact that the marketplace for his services and products has considerably dried up. In 2022, Wentz finished 62.3% of his passes for 1,755 yards with 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, receiving bench time in desire of Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell. However, he nonetheless has the possible to be a cast backup for any workforce prepared to provide him a possibility.

The working again marketplace has thinned out significantly during the last few days, with all top rushers already discovering new houses. Ezekiel Elliott is these days the top participant available, however he’s coming off of a disappointing season and is arguably the worst beginning working again within the league. Despite being a former All-Pro and Pro Bowler, Elliott completed remaining within the NFL in yards consistent with raise, tackles have shyed away from, and proportion of runs that went for 10-plus yards.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is abruptly the top participant on this free agent elegance after being launched via the Cardinals. He has expressed pastime in taking part in with positive quarterbacks, however the chance of that going down is still noticed. Regardless, Hopkins is an excellent prize for any workforce in search of a No. 1 huge receiver. He has the eighth-most receiving yards in NFL historical past via a participant’s first 10 seasons (11,298) and the fourth-most receptions (853).

The tight finish marketplace is slender pickings, however Cameron Brate has precious beginning revel in within the league with 33 begins in 126 profession video games. Although he most effective had 20 catches for 174 yards remaining season at age 31, he’s nonetheless a precious asset in two-tight finish units and as a intensity choice.

Offensive take on Taylor Lewan is an skilled veteran, however he has had his fair proportion of accidents over time. Regardless, he’s nonetheless a just right participant when he’s at the box, and may give steadiness at left take on in a league with few just right choices. The chance of Lewan retiring could also be nonetheless up within the air.

Dalton Risner has spent his whole professional profession with the Denver Broncos, who decided on him in the second one spherical of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. Last season, he gave up most effective 3 sacks and used to be known as for only one penalty on 967 offensive snaps performed, in keeping with Pro Football Focus. At 27, Risner nonetheless has various time to proceed making improvements to and being a precious asset to any offensive line.

Rodney Hudson performed in simply 4 video games remaining season, however he’s a precious asset at heart for any workforce wanting one. He most effective allowed two pressures and



