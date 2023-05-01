NFL Draft 2023: Best, worst and most interesting pick for all 32 teams in division-by-division takeaways





The 2023 NFL Draft has come to a detailed, and there’s a lot to research. One notable variety used to be made by way of the Philadelphia Eagles, who opted for each and every to be had defender from the University of Georgia. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots changed into the primary staff in 23 years to draft each a kicker and punter. Additionally, the draft witnessed a record-breaking selection of quarterbacks decided on right through the primary 150 selections. With 259 general selections, it may be difficult to check them all. Thus, we goal to spotlight the most efficient, worst, and most interesting selections made by way of each and every of the 32 NFL teams.

To resolve the most efficient and worst selections, we can be taking into consideration the grades assigned by way of our staff of CBS Sports NFL Draft professionals, together with Pete Prisco, Chris Trapasso, and Josh Edwards. If a couple of selections gained the similar grade, Jordan Dajani made the overall determination. Dajani additionally recognized the most interesting pick for each and every staff. We’ll get started by way of inspecting the AFC East teams.

For the Buffalo Bills, the most efficient pick used to be OG O’Cyrus Torrence, decided on in the second one spherical with pick 59. Despite his huge dimension, Torrence shows exceptional foot quickness and excels in one-on-one eventualities. Meanwhile, the worst pick used to be CB Alex Austin from Oregon State, selected in the 7th spherical at pick 252. Although he boasts just right dimension for a cornerback, tackling problems plague his sport, and he lacks important velocity and athleticism. The most interesting pick for the Bills used to be TE Dalton Kincaid from Utah, who used to be decided on with the staff’s twenty fifth total pick after buying and selling up. While no longer what Bills fanatics had been expecting, Kincaid is a top-notch receiving tight finish.

- Advertisement -

Next, the Miami Dolphins made what used to be arguably their perfect pick of the draft with RB Devon Achane from Texas A&M, decided on in the 3rd spherical at pick 84. Achane’s velocity makes him a precious asset to the Dolphins’ offense, which focuses closely at the run sport. Conversely, their worst variety used to be OT Ryan Hayes from Michigan, picked in the 7th spherical with pick 238. Hayes is a forged participant total, however his quick fingers and subpar athleticism lift some purple flags. Most interesting used to be WR Kayshon Boutte from LSU, a low-risk/high-reward participant with a lot of attainable.

Moving directly to the New England Patriots, their perfect pick of the draft used to be CB Christian Gonzalez from Oregon, decided on in the primary spherical at pick 17. Many professionals had him ranked as the highest cornerback in the draft, making his slide to the seventeenth pick an sudden wonder. In distinction, the worst pick used to be Okay Chad Ryland from Maryland, picked in the fourth spherical with pick 112. While he’s a correct kicker, buying and selling up in the fourth spherical for a kicker with out a large leg turns out questionable. Lastly, the most interesting pick used to be WR Kayshon Boutte, drafted in the 6th spherical with pick 187. Boutte’s school occupation did not relatively reside as much as expectancies, however there is not any denying his skill and attainable.

Lastly, the New York Jets made some intriguing selections, with their perfect variety being TE Zack Kuntz from Old Dominion, picked in the 7th spherical with pick 220. Kuntz is a surprisingly athletic participant, acting extra like a colossal broad receiver than an ordinary tight finish. On the opposite hand, the worst pick used to be LB Zaire Barnes from (*32*) Michigan, picked in the 6th spherical with pick 184. Although he has some very good protection abilities, Barnes’s struggles in beating blocks lift issues. Finally, the most thrilling pick of the draft for the Jets used to be RB Israel Abanikanda from Pittsburgh, decided on in the 5th spherical at pick 143. Abanikanda’s aggregate of velocity and elusiveness make him a particularly engaging prospect.



