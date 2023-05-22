NFL 2023 rookie QB outlook: Best- and worst-case scenarios for Bryce Young and others in Year 1

(*1*)



When a rookie quarterback enters the NFL, it’s herbal to surprise about their attainable for good fortune or failure. Coaches might really feel drive to play those younger quarterbacks early, even though it’s believed that they don’t seem to be somewhat able. However, some novices corresponding to Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow have excelled proper out of the gate.

In this text, the writer supplies explicit best- and worst-case scenarios for the 2023 rookie quarterbacks, together with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis. These scenarios are in line with statistical expectancies for rookie quarterbacks who threw a minimum of 200 passes in their first season during the last 5 years.

The writer recognizes {that a} greater pattern measurement could be extra consultant, however the repeatedly converting nature of the NFL makes it tough to depend on old-fashioned knowledge. The statistical expectancies come with of completion proportion, yards according to try, passing yards, landing passes, interceptions, quarterback ranking, and sack proportion.

- Advertisement -

Bryce Young’s best-case situation comes to a prime of completion



