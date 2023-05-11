New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

The Miami Heat will face off in opposition to the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference playoff contest, with the sport scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

Regular Season Records: Miami 44-38, New York 47-35

Current Series Standings: Miami 3, New York 1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden–New York, New York

TV: TNT

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks have a good 5-5 report over their previous ten head-to-head video games. Miami gained the most recent matchup on Monday with a 109-101 victory, with standout efficiency from Jimmy Butler who scored 27 issues and registered 10 assists. Currently, the Heat are main the collection 3-1 in opposition to the Knicks, and lovers can take a look at again on CBS Sports after the sport to see if the Heat can prolong their lead or if the Knicks could make up some floor.

Odds

According to the most recent NBA odds, the Knicks are 3.5-point favorites over the Miami Heat. The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/beneath low at 209.5 issues. SportsLine’s complicated laptop style gives NBA picks for each and every unmarried recreation, together with this one, so test it out if you are focused on in-depth research.