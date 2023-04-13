New York Islanders clinch final playoff spot with 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens

- Advertisement -

The New York Islanders clinched the final playoff spot with a at ease 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday evening.

The Islanders are waiting for the end result of the Florida Panthers-Carolina Hurricanes sport on Thursday to decide their first-round playoff opponent.

New York ignored the postseason final yr, which resulted in the firing of head trainer Barry Trotz in May.

Brock Nelson scored two times as Hudson Fasching and Anders Lee additionally discovered the target for New York, and Ilya Sorokin made 16 saves as the Islanders closed out their common season. Noah Dobson added two assists.

Rem Pitlick and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault completed with 31 saves in the Canadiens’ next-to-last sport of the common season.

Lee scored a power-play target at 16:01 of the 3rd length to offer the Islanders 4-2 lead. The Islanders captain redirected a shot from Sebastian Aho for his twenty eighth target of the season.

Suzuki reduce the Canadiens deficit in part with a cunning short-handed target at 14:38 of the 2nd length. Montreal´s captain beat Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc in a foot race and, with one hand, lifted the puck over the glove of Sorokin. Bolduc didn’t play every other shift after the target.

Nelson prolonged the Islanders’ result in 3-1 with his 2nd target of the sport halfway thru the 2nd length. New York generated a number of scoring alternatives on a longer shift in the offensive zone, and Nelson in the end redirected Dobson´s shot at 10:20. Scott Mayfield additionally assisted on the play.

The Islanders outshot the Canadiens 19-6 in the heart length.

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 16 saves to lend a hand the Islanders dangle directly to protected a victory

Nelson scored his team-leading thirty fifth target to open the scoring at 10:27 of the first length. The 31-year-old entered the offensive zone with ownership of the puck and fired a wrist shot from the prime slot previous the glove of Montembault. Kyle Palmieri and Adam Pelech picked up assists.

Before the first target of the sport, Sorokin made a neat save with his proper pad on Canadiens ahead Denis Gurianov to stay the sport scoreless.

Fasching helped the Islanders regain a one-goal edge with a well timed target at 18:57 of the first. Jean-Gabriel Pageau arrange Zach Parise for a deflection that rang off the crossbar and Fasching crashed the internet and buried the rebound to offer New York a 2-1 lead.

Pitlick blasted a one-timer to tie the sport at 1 at 17:38 of the first length. Jake Evans stole the puck from Dobson and located Pitlick by myself in the circle.