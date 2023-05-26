New York City to launch PSA campaign warning against subway surfing

NEW YORK — There has been a traumatic build up in incidents of so-called “subway surfing” within the town, a few of them finishing in loss of life.

Now, City Hall is launching a brand new campaign to save you other folks from driving on most sensible of trains.

CBS2 spoke completely to one mom who misplaced her son that approach and is decided to unfold the message.

“Of course, I knew he was a special kid, but I love to see all this,” Norma Nazario stated.

Zackary Nazario’s Manhattan bed room is now a memorial to the 15-year-old.

Back in February, the highschool freshman informed his mother he used to be driving motorcycles. Instead, he used to be driving on most sensible of a J educate over the Williamsburg Bridge, whilst his mother waited up.

“Seven o’clock, 8, 9, until a knock at the door at 10 o’clock,” Norma Nazario stated. “That was the detective’s knock on the door. As soon as he held my hand, I already knew.”

Zackary Nazario’s head had hit a beam. He fell at the tracks and used to be hit by means of any other educate.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Norma Nazario stated.

She had no concept her son used to be even into what is referred to as subway surfing.

“There are a lot of people who just want to do it for the adrenaline rush,” pal Will Loreti stated.

Zackary Nazario’s pal says he used to be one of the youngsters who filmed his rides.

“The week before he died we were in the bathroom and he showed me a video coming back from Far Rockaway on the 7 train with all the snow. ‘Look how beautiful.’ I was like, you’re gonna die. I shook him and said if you don’t cut this out you’re going to die and he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, I know.’ Like, that was my last train ride,” Loreti stated.

Last 12 months, there have been 928 reported incidents of other folks driving outdoor subway trains within the town — a 366% build up from the 12 months prior.

“I think it has been glorified by social media. We certainly seen a lot of activity as a result of that,” New York City Transit Authority President Richard Davey stated. “Those social media companies have been working with us to take that footage, those pictures down.”

“Something needs to be done,” Norma Nazario stated.

Many surfers use the doorways between subway vehicles to climb on most sensible. The MTA locks one of the most doorways, however assists in keeping lots of them unlocked so they are able to be used as emergency exits.

“I will never see him graduate from college,” Norma Nazario stated.

She not too long ago shared her son’s tale with Mayor Eric Adams for the town’s new public carrier announcement campaign urging other folks no longer to subway surf.

“I saw a couple videos and was pretty shocked how popular it was on social media,” Adams stated.

Norma Nazario and the mayor hope sharing the tales will make others think carefully sooner than driving the roofs.

“This is deadly,” she stated.