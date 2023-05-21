New trial ordered for man who spent 15 years on death row in death of 3-year-old boy

A brand new trial has been ordered for a man who spent greater than a decade and a part on Ohio’s death row in the 2006 death of the 3-year-old son of his former live-in female friend

Lamont Hunter, 54, used to be convicted of annoyed homicide, kid endangering and rape in the death of Trustin Blue, who government mentioned used to be sexually assaulted and died from blunt have an effect on and shaking accidents to his head. Hunter mentioned he used to be doing laundry in the basement when the boy fell down the steps and landed on the concrete ground.

Prosecutors agreed to a brand new trial after the deputy coroner who to start with dominated the boy’s death a murder modified that opinion two years in the past after reviewing proof she hadn’t in the past been given. She mentioned the reason of death used to be undetermined and likewise mentioned accidents she had attributed to sexual attack had been unintentionally inflicted on the health center.

A listening to Friday on whether or not Hunter might be freed on bond whilst watching for a brand new trial ended and not using a determination after prosecutors sought a extend in the complaints. Prosecutors mentioned the county coroner’s place of work is re-reviewing all of the case, together with greater than 700 pages of data from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Defense legal professional Al Gerhardstein instructed newshounds out of doors the court docket that such paintings must were accomplished 16 years in the past. He expressed optimism that his consumer can be “out on bond by the end of the month.”

The Cincinnati Enquirer reviews that it used to be printed on the listening to that prosecutors have presented Hunter a plea deal that will it appears result in his free up with a sentence of the time he already has spent in jail.