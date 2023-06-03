New details released about 46 arrested in prostitution sting, including Lewisville ISD coach, youth pastor





New details have been released about the 46 men arrested in a prostitution sting that targeted upscale hotels in Frisco and Southlake. The arrests included a high school teacher and coach, a youth pastor, a semi-professional hockey player, a hospital network director of operations, and a volunteer firefighter. Officials from Homeland Security Investigations in Dallas stated that the suspects exploit and victimize individuals who are being trafficked. A non-profit organization that assists victims of sex trafficking believes that the DFW Metroplex is a hot spot for trafficking due to its size and highway system. The organization also stated that anyone can be a human trafficking suspect. A local school district confirmed that one of its teachers was among the suspects and has since resigned. Also among those arrested were a Fort Worth youth pastor, a professional hockey player, and a hospital director. The men were caught responding to online advertisements for prostitution and were communicating with law enforcement instead of the women who were being trafficked. The operation was part of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign, designed to raise awareness about human trafficking. The suspects’ mugshots, names, and birth dates were released by ICE. Those in law enforcement are urging anyone who is a victim or who has information regarding sex trafficking to contact the department’s tip line.

