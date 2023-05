NEW YORK (PIX11)— “New York New York,” the most recent Broadway installment simply opened its doorways Friday evening.

Set in the post-WWII generation, it options New Yorkers who come in combination to chase their goals of song, cash, and love. The show options lyrics from Lin-Manuel Miranda and stars Anna Uzele and Colton Ryan.

You can catch the brand new show which has its agenda on-line till November on the mythical St. James Theatre.