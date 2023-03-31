New Anna, TX, apartment complex features Texas-shaped pool

In addition to the apartment complex, the five-acre website might be advanced for eating places, and different retail and place of work makes use of.

ANNA, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news spouse.

The Collin County town of Anna gets a brand new upscale apartment group, with a canine park, lazy river and a resort-style pool fashioned like Texas.

Preliminary website paintings has began on The Quinn, a 317-unit, four-story apartment complex at 125 S. Standridge Blvd.

Addison-based United Design Architects designed The Quinn, and Spring Valley Construction Co. of Dallas is the overall contractor for the residences.

The multifamily venture would be the first segment of a mixed-use building known as Anna Village being constructed by way of Colleyville-based Beall Development.

In addition to the apartment complex, the five-acre website might be advanced for eaterie and different retail in addition to place of work makes use of, in step with Logan Beall, the corporate’s president.

The Quinn’s title can pay tribute to the founding of Anna, Beall mentioned in an e-mail Wednesday.

"It is believed that the town was named for Anna Quinlan, the daughter of a (Houston & Texas Central Railway) superintendent who built the railroad through the town," he mentioned.

The Anna Village website connects to the U.S. Highway 75 frontage street.

Simmons Bank, headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., supplied financing for the venture.

The residences might be constructed round a courtyard with a lazy river and a pool fashioned just like the state of Texas. A placing inexperienced and garden video games may also be a part of the courtyard.

Other facilities deliberate come with membership and front room spaces, a gym, a canine park, non-public places of work for citizens and a mixture of garages and different lined parking for citizens.

Anna is booming, with its inhabitants anticipated to develop from 20,243 in 2021 to kind of 45,000 by way of 2030, in step with the U.S. Census Bureau.

The town has been recognized for years for fast single-family housing enlargement, however extra not too long ago, multifamily initiatives have damaged floor.