Wednesday, March 15, 2023
type here...
Sportscricket

Netizens react as Bangladesh register their first-ever T20I series win over England

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Netizens react as Bangladesh register their first-ever T20I series win over England


Bangladesh clinched the three-match T20I series towards international champions England with a recreation to spare in Mirpur on Sunday, March 12. The hosts pulled off their 2d successive disillusioned with a four-wicket win over England. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was once the big name performer with bat and ball.

Chasing 118 to win, Bangladesh had a disappointing get started as openers Litton Das and Rony Talukdar fell for single-digit ratings. However, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy put in combination a 41-run partnership to stable the innings. Jofra Archer then disregarded Mehidy and Afif Hossain to finish with 3 wickets in his 4 overs.

- Advertisement -

Despite shedding wickets, Najmul (46) and Taskin Ahmed helped Bangladesh chase down the objective with seven balls to spare. England bowlers Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Rehan Ahmed picked up a wicket each and every.

In the primary innings, England struggled with the bat as they misplaced opener Dawid Malan (5) early, adopted through Phil Salt (25) who was once stuck and bowled through Shakib Al Hasan. Ben Duckett top-scored for the guests with a run-a-ball 28, however Mehidy’s 4-12 ripped during the heart order. Ahmed scored 11 on his T20I debut as England ended on 117 – their eighth-lowest T20I general.

- Advertisement -

It was once a historical win for Bangladesh as that they had by no means gained a T20I series towards England prior to. Mehidy’s all-round efficiency earned him the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

- Advertisement -

Share with a Cricket fan!

TAGS: Bangladesh, BANvENG, England, England excursion of Bangladesh 2023, T20I

CATEGORY: Bangladesh, Twitter Reactions

For newest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter.





Source link

Previous article
Denzel Washington, Spike Lee skip Oscars for Lakers-Knicks game
Next article
Treasury secretary says no bailout for Silicon Valley Bank

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks