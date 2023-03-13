Netizens react as Bangladesh register their first-ever T20I series win over England

Bangladesh clinched the three-match T20I series towards international champions England with a recreation to spare in Mirpur on Sunday, March 12. The hosts pulled off their 2d successive disillusioned with a four-wicket win over England. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was once the big name performer with bat and ball.

Chasing 118 to win, Bangladesh had a disappointing get started as openers Litton Das and Rony Talukdar fell for single-digit ratings. However, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy put in combination a 41-run partnership to stable the innings. Jofra Archer then disregarded Mehidy and Afif Hossain to finish with 3 wickets in his 4 overs.

Despite shedding wickets, Najmul (46) and Taskin Ahmed helped Bangladesh chase down the objective with seven balls to spare. England bowlers Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Rehan Ahmed picked up a wicket each and every.

In the primary innings, England struggled with the bat as they misplaced opener Dawid Malan (5) early, adopted through Phil Salt (25) who was once stuck and bowled through Shakib Al Hasan. Ben Duckett top-scored for the guests with a run-a-ball 28, however Mehidy’s 4-12 ripped during the heart order. Ahmed scored 11 on his T20I debut as England ended on 117 – their eighth-lowest T20I general.

It was once a historical win for Bangladesh as that they had by no means gained a T20I series towards England prior to. Mehidy’s all-round efficiency earned him the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

See extra

Bangladesh creates historical past through surprising England within the T20 series! Taskin Ahmed’s back-to-back fours lead Bangladesh to an exciting 4-wicket victory! #BANvsENG #T20Series #Cricket pic.twitter.com/dOxCbaSPC8 — Syed Sami 🏏 🇧🇩 (@SamisDaily) March 12, 2023

See extra

Alhamdulillah, Glad to be part of any other historical second! #BANvENG pic.twitter.com/soOXZQehhc — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) March 12, 2023

See extra

History is made as the Tigers declare their first-ever T20I series victory towards England, marking a vital milestone for Bangladesh cricket Congratulations Tigers👑🏆 pic.twitter.com/Q2PC1JYjAB — Bangla Tigers (@BanglaTigers_ae) March 12, 2023

See extra

See extra

See extra

এটাই বাংলাদেশ ❤️🇧🇩

History created. Bangladesh beat international champions England and gained the series 2-0 up to now. Congratulations @BCBtigers #banvseng #engvsban pic.twitter.com/T4ZTWgoJEi — Kawser Ahmed Shishir (@shishirkawser) March 12, 2023

See extra

Terrific @BCBtigers is the actually some of the bad crew to defeat at their house …and they have got proved this extra strongly through clinching the T20 Series towards @englandcricket #BANvsENG #Tiger — AADIL NAFEES (@AadiLECE) March 12, 2023

See extra

See extra

See extra

T20 Series win towards T20 World Champions England isn't simple. We made it,Made it completely with a recreation in hand. Taskin,Miraz,Shanto was once remarkable excellent. Congratulations.#BANvENG #BANvsENG pic.twitter.com/opyCp1RdAi — Sobuj 🇧🇩 (@aksobuj_) March 12, 2023

See extra

Bangladesh beat England in a low scoring mystery to register their first series victory over England in any layout. Mehidy Miraz picked up 4 an important wickets and Najmul Shanto performed a affected person knock to persuade them previous 117. Congratulations to the Bangladesh crew! #BANvsENG pic.twitter.com/MhaKVhHTSC — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) March 12, 2023

See extra