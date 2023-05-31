Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Neiman Marcus opens new Cityplace HQ as an office ‘magnet, not a mandate’

Geoffroy van Raemdonck, the CEO of Neiman Marcus, has suggested the store to include upgraded “ways of working” which enable workers to paintings from “wherever is most effective.” To do so purpose, van Raemdonck has relocated to New York City so that he’s nearer to most sensible designers and providers on the corporate’s hub office there, regardless of a new company headquarters office opening in Dallas. Neiman Marcus has opened an 85,000-square-foot company office in Dallas, which options at ease areas and layered generation particularly designed to make stronger far flung conferences. While the office has been created to inspire body of workers to use it as a position to connect to each and every different and the corporate’s emblem companions, no person has a everlasting table. The house additionally options digital show displays and is house to commissioned items of artwork from one of the most store’s emblem companions. The relocation has decreased Neiman Marcus’ company headquarters prices by way of about 30% and has a capability for approximately 800 workers.

