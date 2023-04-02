NCAA’s women’s March Madness: LSU beats Iowa in championship

DALLAS — Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers used a report offensive efficiency to overcome Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 in the nationwide championship sport on Sunday to win the primary basketball identify in college historical past.

The victory made Mulkey the primary women’s trainer to win nationwide championships at two other colleges. She gained 3 at Baylor ahead of leaving for LSU two years in the past. The feisty and decoratively dressed Mulkey, who wore a glittery golden tiger striped outfit, now has 4 titles in her occupation — the 3rd maximum all-time in the back of Geno Auriemma’s 11 and Pat Summitt’s 8. Mulkey hasn’t ever misplaced in a championship sport.

- Advertisement - The loss ended one of the most largest particular person performances in NCAA Tournament historical past by means of Clark. The junior guard completed with 30 issues. She scored 40 in the semifinals to knock out unbeaten South Carolina one sport after she had the primary 40-point triple-double in NCAA historical past in the Elite Eight.

The dazzling guard, who grew up in Iowa, set the NCAA report for issues in a match, passing the 177 that Sheryl Swoopes scored in 1993 en path to main Texas Tech to the identify that yr. Clark ended her match with 191.

The 102 issues broke the former top for a championship sport, surpassing the 97 that Texas scored in opposition to Southern California in 1986.