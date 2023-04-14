NCAA Women’s Gymnastics at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Florida’s Southeastern Conference counterpart LSU posted the highest ranking of 197.4750 all through the primary consultation of the NCAA semifinals on Thursday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Florida ladies’s gymnastics crew complex to the NCAA championship round for the 3rd immediately 12 months once you have a boost from the go back of big name Trinity Thomas.

Florida's Southeastern Conference counterpart LSU posted the highest ranking of 197.4750 all through the primary consultation of the NCAA semifinals on Thursday. The Gators (197.4000) completed forward of California (196.9125) and Denver (196.5000) for an opportunity at their first nationwide name since profitable 3 immediately from 2013-15. LSU seems to be for its first name in program historical past.

Thomas, the reigning NCAA all-around champion, competed for the primary time since struggling a decrease leg damage in her ground regimen in the regional on March 31. Thomas drilled a touchdown at the asymmetric bars with a near-perfect ranking of 9.95 to assist the Gators take the lead after the primary rotation. She additionally competed in the vault.

LSU has additionally been coping with accidents. Haleigh Bryant, the chief in the all-around after the primary semifinal with a complete of 39.6875, has been managing a shoulder damage and hasn’t practiced a lot the previous few weeks.

"I guess practice is overrated," LSU trainer Jay Clark joked in a tv interview. "I used to be just a little involved they hadn't had any reps by any means, simply looking to save their our bodies, they usually got here in and did a super activity."

Bryant, who previous this 12 months become the primary in LSU historical past with 3 10s in the similar meet, closed out the ground regimen with a 9.950. Aleah Finnegan, who won 10s in 4 immediately weeks in February, tied the best ranking on ground at nationals in LSU historical past with a 9.9625.

Cal sophomore Ella Cesario had a stunning fall at the bars because the Bears needed to rely a fall, simply as Denver did at the beam.