NCAA Women’s Final Four game times

Both nationwide semifinal video games tip-off Friday within the American Airlines Center.

DALLAS — As you realize via now, until you are living beneath a rock (we child, we child), March Madness has come to North Texas as Dallas prepares to host the Women’s Final Four and Division I and Division II Championships this weekend.

The 4 groups — Iowa, LSU, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech — have landed downtown to fight it out at the hardwood for the NCAA Division I National Championship on the American Airlines Center (AAC).

And no longer simplest do we have now your information to the entire occasions and methods to navigate the AAC, however we even have a rundown of the place and the way you’ll watch the Final Four matchups:

Both video games tip off Friday

On Friday, March 31, the learners of the gang are up first. The Virginia Tech Hokies aren't simplest making their nationwide semifinals debut however their trainer, Kenny Brooks, has additionally etched his identify in historical past for turning into the 3rd Black male trainer to take a workforce to the Women's Final Four in basketball historical past.

The No. 1 seed Hokies will face off towards trainer Kim Mulkey, who’s returning to the large display in her function as head trainer of the LSU Tigers. This is LSU’s first look within the semifinal since 2008.

The game pointers off within the AAC at 6 p.m. CT.

Then, following that game, the extremely expected matchup between the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks as opposed to the high-scoring, strolling double-double Caitlin Clark.

That game is scheduled to start out at 8 p.m., however it is dependent upon the tip of LSU vs. Virginia Tech.

If you didn’t snag tickets to observe on the AAC, you’ll watch each video games survive ESPN and ESPNU, or are living flow on ESPN, ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

Players to observe

LSU: Forward Angel Reese

The sophomore averages 23.2 issues, 15.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in line with game. Guard Alexis Morris, the senior averages 14.9 issues, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals in line with game.

Virginia Tech: Center Elizabeth Kitley

The senior averages 18.2 issues, 10 rebound and a pair of.3 blocks in line with game. Guard Geogia Amoore, the junior moderate 16.3 issues and 5 assists in line with game.

South Carolina: Forward Aliyah Boston

The senior averages 13.2 issues, 9.8 rebound and a pair of.0 blocks in line with game. Guard Zia Cooke, the senior averages 15.1 issues, 2.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds in line with game.

Iowa: Guard Caitlin Clark

The junior averages 27.3 issues, 8.6 assists and seven.3 rebounds in line with game. Forward/Center Monika Czinano, the 5th 12 months averages 17.2 issues, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in line with game.