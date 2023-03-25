NCAA Tournament: Elite 8 previews, who will advance to Final Four?

The Elite 8 matchups are formally set, here’s at how to watch each and every matchup this weekend, and a preview of each and every matchup.

LAS VEGAS — The Elite 8 is ready and for the primary time in NCAA Tournament historical past, there will now not be a unmarried one seed ultimate. Alabama shockingly fell to 5 seed San Diego State on Friday afternoon, whilst only a few mins later every other 5 seed, Miami, defeated Houston.

Andy Patton and Isaac Schade of (*8*) podcast broke down the leads to the Sweet 16 and regarded forward to this weekend’s video games on the most recent episode.

9) Florida Atlantic vs. 3) Kansas State

Analysis: Markquis Nowell has been probably the most amusing participant of the NCAA Tournament, shedding 20 issues and a event file 19 assists within the Wildcats win over Michigan State.

They’ll tackle a Florida Atlantic workforce that pulled clear of Tennessee in the second one part. Dusty May’s workforce is not any Cinderella although, they’re a best 30 workforce in KenPom and if they are able to give you the chance to decelerate the duo of Nowell and Keyonte Johnson they might in finding themselves within the Final 4.

3) Gonzaga vs. 4) UConn

FanDuel odds: UConn -2.5

Analysis: Gonzaga and UCLA used to be but every other NCAA Tournament vintage, with Julian Strawther drilling a 3 with lower than 10 seconds to move to give Mark Few’s workforce the victory.

UConn didn’t have just about as a lot bother with their opponent, an eight-seeded Arkansas workforce, dismantling them by way of 23 issues and getting the luxurious of resting starters in the second one part.

This recreation will come down to who wins the post fight between Drew Timme (now the best-ever chief in 20+ level video games within the NCAA Tournament) and Adama Sanogo, who has regarded just about unstoppable every now and then this month.

6) Creighton vs. 5) San Diego State

FanDuel odds: Creighton -1.5

Analysis: It’s now not the matchup we have been anticipating, however San Diego State’s takedown of primary Alabama units up an intriguing matchup between two groups with numerous enjoy and contrasting methods – SDSU’s bully-ball physicality and Creighton’s unfastened flowing offense.

The fight within the paint will be a large key on this one, if Ryan Kalkbrenner can get going across the rim it is laborious now not to just like the Blue Jays on this one.

2) Texas vs. 5) Miami

FanDuel odds: Texas -3.5