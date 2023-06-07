NBA rumors: James Harden currently ‘torn’ between 76ers, Rockets in free agency





As a free agent, James Harden could have a big choice to make this summer time, however at this level in time it kind of feels as despite the fact that the veteran guard is not sure what he desires relating to his long run. Harden is “torn” between re-signing with the 76ers in Philadelphia or re-joining the Rockets and signing with Houston, in keeping with Shams Charania. Harden’s attainable passion in returning to Houston, the place he performed the most productive ball of his occupation from 2012-2021, has been well-documented for months now, however the Sixers additionally wish to carry him again.

“We can’t have those discussions yet, but we are interested in bringing him back,” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey stated of Harden after Philadelphia’s season got here to an finish ultimate month. Harden has a participant possibility for subsequent season that he should flip all the way down to turn into an unrestricted free agent, and he’s broadly anticipated to take action.

Harden, 33, has maintained that he desires to play for a crew that provides him an opportunity to compete for a championship at this later degree in his occupation. Through that lens, the Sixers look like the easier possibility, because the Rockets have an excessively younger rotation and are most definitely a pair years clear of true competition in the Western Conference, barring a big roster overhaul.

However, different elements may additionally play an element in the verdict. Harden used to be principally authorized to run the display in Houston, and he is reportedly he is pining for that form of “basketball freedom” once more. Money may additionally play a significant factor, as this may well be Harden’s ultimate alternative to money in on a big, long-term deal. Ultimately, whichever crew is prepared to pay him extra may put themselves in pole place.

The Sixers are in a tricky spot with Harden, who’s recent off every other playoff flameout. Signing him to a long-term, big-money deal can be a mistake, as he has already misplaced a step, and he has but to turn that he can get it completed when it issues maximum. But he used to be forged for the Sixers as a number one facilitator right through the season, and the crew would have a tricky time changing his manufacturing if he had been to signal somewhere else.

With the reigning MVP in Joel Embiid at the roster, you wish to have to do the whole lot you’ll be able to to maximise the crew round him, and shedding Harden for not anything can be a blow, particularly after the crew gave up so much to procure him on the 2022 industry closing date.

Last summer time when Harden took a pay lower in order to lend a hand the Sixers construct out the roster and signed a two-year handle a participant possibility, we knew we had been going to be right here, and now right here we’re. It will likely be fascinating to look precisely how Harden’s free agency shakes out as his choice could have a big have an effect on on each the 76ers and Rockets.