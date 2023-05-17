NBA Draft Lottery: Dallas Mavericks to pick at No. 10







The NBA Draft Lottery has taken position, and the Dallas Mavericks have found out their pick for this 12 months’s draft. Despite having the tenth worst report within the 2022-2023 season, the Mavericks (38-44) took section in Tuesday night time’s lottery within the hope of doubtless transferring up to one of the vital most sensible alternatives. However, they remained at No. 10 within the draft order.

The excellent news is that the Mavericks get to stay their first-round pick, which can have long past to the New York Knicks due to a 2019 industry for Kristaps (*10*). The pick was once Top-10 secure, that means that the rest underneath the No. 10 spot would have long past to the Knicks. The 2023 NBA Draft will likely be hung on Thursday, June 22, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

