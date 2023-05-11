NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks for May 11, 2023 include Kevin Durant





The 2023 NBA playoffs had been intense, with the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns heading into Game 6 with their seasons at the line. The Celtics are reeling from a shocking domestic Game 5 loss, whilst the Suns have trusted domestic courtroom merit, profitable all 5 in their video games at domestic.

Daily Fantasy basketball gamers must imagine gamers like Joel Embiid and James Harden, who will likely be combating to win the close-out Game 6 at domestic in opposition to the 76ers. Nikola Jokic has been unstoppable, with a median of 35 issues, 13.8 rebounds, and 10 assists consistent with recreation on this postseason. There also are stars like Devin Booker, Jamal Murray, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown within the deep NBA DFS participant pool.

SportsLine’s Mike McClure is a DFS skilled with over $2 million in profession winnings. He makes use of a formidable prediction type that simulates each minute of each recreation 10,000 instances, taking elements like matchups, statistical developments, and accidents into account. McClure stocks his insights and best daily Fantasy basketball picks at SportsLine.

McClure’s optimum NBA DFS technique this week specializes in Suns ahead Kevin Durant ($9,900 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel). Durant has been dominating on the Footprint Center in Phoenix, averaging 37.5 issues, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in Game 3 and Game 4 wins. He has been extra competitive in attending to the foul line when enjoying at domestic, averaging 14.5 loose throws consistent with recreation as opposed to handiest 5 at the highway. Additionally, Durant has at all times carried out his very best when dealing with removal, as noticed in his closing two win-or-go-home contests, the place he averaged 43.5 issues, 8 rebounds, and seven.5 assists.

McClure additionally advises to stack Durant with middle Jock Landale ($3,500 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). The Suns’ beginning middle Deandre Ayton is questionable because of his ribs, so Landale could also be given extra mins if Ayton is out of the sport or is not able to play at his very best. At 6-foot-11, Landale supplies measurement and is capturing 69.2% from the sector whilst protective the basket. He would possibly not win tournaments by means of himself, however his price permits daily Fantasy basketball gamers so as to add extra superstars to their lineups.

