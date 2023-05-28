NBA coaching tracker: Bucks to hire Adrian Griffin, Raptors cast wide net as five teams look for new coach

The 2023 NBA playoffs are attaining the tip of the street. Although lovers have to wait till July to see the place the big-name unfastened brokers will signal, there will have to be numerous coaching adjustments within the coming days. Four teams these days have activity openings after 3 playoff teams fired their coaches post-season.
The Raptors, Suns, 76ers, and Pistons are nonetheless having a look for new coaches. Notable coaching unfastened brokers come with Nick Nurse, Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Doc Rivers, and Frank Vogel.
As nearly all of the league turns its consideration to the 2023-24 season, we will be able to stay monitor of the sideline motion. Follow alongside underneath with our coaching tracker.
NBA Head Coaching Tracker
|
Detroit Pistons
|
TBD
- Advertisement -
|
Dwane Casey
|
The Pistons parted tactics with head coach Dwane Casey as quickly as the 2023 common season resulted in April. Casey is shifting to a front-office position with the staff, however they have got but to hire a alternative. Kevin Ollie, Charles Lee, and Jarron Collins are reportedly a number of the applicants for the activity. The Pistons had the worst file within the NBA remaining season however had no Draft Lottery success. They will select 5th in June’s draft.
|
Milwaukee Bucks
- Advertisement -
|
Adrian Griffin
|
Mike Budenholzer
|
The Bucks fired championship-winning coach Mike Budenholzer in a while after their unexpected first-round go out towards the Miami Heat. Budenholzer led the Bucks to the 2021 championship, however Milwaukee’s identify window is shrinking as the roster ages round Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ultimately, Griffin was once Milwaukee’s selection to transfer ahead as the staff’s chief at the sidelines.
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
TBD
|
Doc Rivers
|
The 76ers moved on from Doc Rivers after 3 seasons and 3 second-round playoff exits. It is usually a huge summer season of alternate in Philly as James Harden may additionally go away the franchise. Here’s a look on the 76ers’ applicants.
|
Phoenix Suns
|
TBD
|
Monty Williams
|
Williams led
More articles
- Advertisement -