HELSINKI — NATO’s blue and white flags fluttered in opposition to the backdrop of Helsinki’s deep blue sky Tuesday as Finland was once at the cusp of its historical access into NATO, a step that doubles the Western alliance’s border with Russia and ends a long time of nonalignment for the Nordic country.

The nation’s overseas minister traveled the former night time to Brussels sporting papers in a briefcase that after passed over to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will seal Finland’s access into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

It’s a second that almost all Finns had by no means in the past sought after as they balanced pleasant ties with each the West and Russia. But all that modified with Russia’s full-scale and brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine final yr, making a unexpected and robust sense of lack of confidence that driven the country towards club in the protection alliance.

- Advertisement -

Newspapers confirmed Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto with a grin on his face as he traveled to Brussels overdue Monday for the elevating of Finland’s flag at NATO headquarters.

Meanwhile, in Helsinki, NATO flags had been raised in conjunction with Finland’s personal nationwide blue-and-white flag in entrance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a construction that was once firstly constructed for the army of the Russian Empire in the nineteenth century. People confirmed up Tuesday to take photos and selfies of the NATO flags, the one visible image up to now of the historical shift going down.

It was once on that very same construction that Finnish government projected the colours of the Ukrainian flag after Russia’s invasion final yr, in an early signal of sturdy make stronger for Kyiv.

- Advertisement -

Newspapers, leaders and commentators alike agreed that Tuesday is a historical day for the country of five.5 million those who stocks a a 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) border with Russia.

“Until now, we have defended our country alone,” Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen advised public broadcaster YLE on arrival in Brussels. “From now on, we can rely on getting outside help should things get tough. And of course, we are ready to help should someone be in trouble.”

Kaikkonen will sign up for President Sauli Niinisto and Haavisto, the overseas minister, for the occasions in Brussels.

- Advertisement -

“This is historically very significant for Finland. Finland has never been militarily aligned before in its history,” mentioned Juhana Aunesluoma, professor of political historical past on the University of Helsinki. “Of course, many things changed when Finland joined the European Union in 1995, but Finland remained militarily nonaligned.”

The rite in Brussels falls on NATO’s very personal birthday, the 74th anniversary of the signing of its founding Washington Treaty on April 4, 1949. It additionally coincides with a gathering of the alliance’s overseas ministers.