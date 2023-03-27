National Spinach Day: Healthy palak recipes for you

Spinach is packed with many nutrients, so it shouldn’t be surprising that it has a day dedicated to it. Yes, there is a National Spinach Day and it falls on March 26 every year. This leafy green vegetable is often not a favourite of many, especially kids. Even though attempts have been made to make it appealing. Remember Popeye the Sailor Man, who ate a can full of spinach to gain strength just like a superhero? Apart from strength-giving properties, spinach has many health benefits. So, let’s try out some spinach recipes and honour this vegetable.

HealthShots connected with Sukanya Poojary, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, and she said that spinach is one of the healthiest green vegetables.

- Advertisement -

Health benefits of spinach

She shares that one cup of cooked spinach contains 164 grams of water, and this is what makes this leafy green vegetable essential for better skin, hair and overall health. Having plenty of water keeps your skin nourished and hydrated. The remaining 10 percent constitutes carbohydrates and proteins, and 100 grams of this vegetable provides only 23 calories, making it a low-calorie food.

Poojary says that you can eat 100 grams of spinach a day, and two to three times a week. If you eat it in moderation, it will help in weight loss, preventing anemia, reducing the risk of high blood sugar, blood pressure and cancer.

Healthy spinach recipes

1. Spinach moong dhal soup

- Advertisement -

This can be given to toddlers, as it can be easily eaten. The expert says that it is full of protein, vitamin A and iron, which will help to have a good eyesight.

Ingredients

• 1 cup of soaked yellow moong dhal

• ¼ bunch of fresh spinach leaves

• Half tablespoon of turmeric powder

• Salt for taste

• One tablespoon of ghee

• Pinch of asafetida.

- Advertisement -

Method

• Wash and boil chopped spinach and soaked moong dhal with turmeric powder and salt in pressure cooker. Wait for two whistles to make sure it is well cooked.

• Take a pan, heat the ghee and asafetida and pour over the boiled spinach dhal.

• Mix well and serve hot along with a toast.

2. Baked spinach chicken breast

Spinach and chicken is a great combination, as it gives enough amount of protein, vitamin A, calcium and iron.

Ingredients

• 1 boneless chicken breast

• 100 grams of cheese

• 1 tablespoon of sliced garlic

• 2 cups of chopped spinach

• 3 tablespoons of olive oil

• Salt as required

• Ground black pepper as required

• 1 spring rosemary

• 1 teaspoon of onion and garlic powder.

Method

• Take chicken breast, make a big cavity and keep it aside.

• Take a mixing bowl, and add cheese, chopped spinach, salt and pepper then mix it well and fill it in a piping bag.

• Fill the chicken breast with cheese mix and keep it in a refrigerator for 15 minutes.

• Take another mixing bowl and add 4 tablespoons of olive oil, onion powder, garlic powder, chopped garlic, salt, pepper, and marinate chicken for 30 minutes.

• Take a pan and heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil and fresh rosemary spring on slow flame.

• Add the stuffed chicken breast and cook it of 10 to 12 minutes and flip it occasionally.

• Serve it hot with fresh juices.

3. Oats spinach and sprouts mini uttapam

These uttapams can be eaten any time of the day.

Ingredients

• 1 cup rolled oats

• 1/4 cup powdered black gram dhal

• 2 teaspoons of green chili

• Salt for taste

• 1/2 cup of chopped spinach

• 1 chopped onion

• 3/4 cup of mixed sprouts

• 1 teaspoons of oil

Method

• Take a mixing bowl and add oats, black gram dhal, chili, salt, spinach and 1 ½ cup of water, mix it and grind it well. Keep the batter aside for about 20 minutes.

• Heat a pan, grease the oil, pour spoonful of batter and make mini uttapam.

• Add chopped onion and mixed sprouts on top of that. Cook them till they turn golden brown in colour from both the sides then serve it.

4. Fruits and spinach salad

Make your salad healthier by adding fruits to your spinach.

Ingredients

• 1 cup of spinach

• 1 orange

• Seedless black grapes

• Feta cheese

• 2 tablespoons of chopped walnuts

• 1 chopped onion

• 1/4 cup olive oil and vinegar.

Method

• Take a salad bowl and add spinach, orange, grapes, cheese, walnuts and onion then mix it well.

• Before serving, drizzle olive oil vinegar and pepper on top of it.

So, now you know how to prepare this healthy and nutritious vegetable to your diet.