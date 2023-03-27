Nashville school shooting suspect was a 28-year-old woman and former student

Three youngsters and 3 adults had been killed following a mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville’s Green Hills group on Monday morning, officers mentioned.

The suspected shooter, who was fatally shot through police, was identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale from Nashville, government mentioned. Officials mentioned that she was armed with “at least” two attack rifles and a handgun.

Police mentioned their initial investigation signifies that the suspect was at one time a student on the school, Nashville Police Chief John Drake mentioned. He didn’t know precisely when she can have attended.

Covenant, based in 2001, is a non-public Christian school with 33 lecturers and as much as 210 scholars beginning in preschool via sixth grade, in line with the school website.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake mentioned at a news convention that the shooting was a focused assault. Drake mentioned police came upon “a manifesto” in addition to making plans subject material.

“We’ve also determined there were maps drawn of the school in detail of surveillance, entry points, etc,” Drake mentioned. “We know and believe that entry was gained by shooting through one of the doors, is how they actually got into the school.”

The police reaction

The shooter entered Covenant School via a aspect door and traversed the development, transferring from the primary ground to the second one ground and “firing multiple shots,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron mentioned.

Responding officials noticed the shooter firing on the second one stage, and at that time, they “engaged” her, Aaron mentioned. The shooter was fatally shot through two of the 5 responding cops on the scene, he mentioned.

Female mass shooters are uncommon

While no longer a lot is understood concerning the shooter, the truth that she was known as a woman is unusual. Since 1982, handiest 3 mass shootings within the United States were performed through girls, in line with information from the Statista Research Department. In that very same time period, males were in the back of 135 mass shootings, Statista reported.

In 1979, 16-year-old Brenda Spencer opened fireplace on Cleveland Elementary School in San Diego, killing two adults and wounding 8 youngsters. Spencer used a .22 caliber rifle her father had given her for Christmas, CBS8.com reported.

At the time the teenager famously informed a reporter that she performed the shooting as a result of “I don’t like Mondays,” CBS8.com reported.