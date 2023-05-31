NASCAR suspends star driver Chase Elliott for deliberately crashing into Denny Hamlin





NASCAR has suspended Chase Elliott for one race after he deliberately wrecked Denny Hamlin all over the Coca-Cola 600. The suspension was once no longer appealed through Hendrick Motorsports, who mentioned in a remark that they perceive NASCAR’s want to take care of consistency in its officiating. Corey Lajoie will change Elliott within the No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend at Gateway, outdoor of St. Louis. NASCAR suspended Elliott underneath a piece of its rulebook coated underneath “Member Code of Conduct,” which contains “removing another competitor from championship contention in a dangerous manner when not racing for position based on the available evidence and specific circumstances of the incident.” Hamlin countered with simulated knowledge he posted on social media after the crash, announcing that the information got rid of “all doubt” that the crash was once planned. He then double-downed on calls for Elliott to be suspended on his Tuesday podcast. NASCAR senior vice chairman of festival Elton Sawyer mentioned, “It was an intentional act by Chase in our opinion in our view after reviewing all of the available resources.” Elliott’s loss may have an effect on TV scores and attendance this weekend. He is the fan-voted most well liked driver up to now 5 years.

