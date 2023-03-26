Nadia Lee’s body recovered from Vince Bayou | Houston, Texas news

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A body recovered from a Pasadena bayou on March 20 has been showed to be that of lacking 2-year-old Nadia Lee, in line with the clinical examiner’s place of job.

Nadia was once ultimate noticed alive on Oct. 16. Her father, 26-year-old Jyron Lee, has been charged with two counts of capital homicide. Jyron is accused of killing his daughter and spouse, Nancy Reed.

Nadia’s reason for loss of life has but to be decided.

Body discovered

On Monday, government stated seek crews discovered human stays in Vince Bayou in Pasadena.

They stated they imagine the stays are the ones of Nadia Lee, despite the fact that professional id is pending an post-mortem.

Reed’s loss of life

Jyron Lee is accused of killing Reed, 22, on the Sonesta Extended Stay Suites on Bay Area Boulevard in southeast Houston on Oct. 18. Investigators stated the fatal battle began as a controversy over custody of the couple’s kids. Police had been known as to the motel to test on them, however in the end left once they stated they concept the whole thing was once resolved.

A few hours later, police had been known as once more. That’s once they discovered Reed, who have been choked. She was once taken to a space medical institution, the place she died. Jyron Lee advised police that he was once looking to prevent her from hurting one among their kids.

“He thought she was choking the baby or the child,” HPD Lt. Wilkens stated on the time. “Not sure which one yet. He got behind her to put her in a chokehold to stop her. She went unconscious and that’s when he called us.”

Reed’s circle of relatives stated she was once staying on the motel as a result of she was once looking to escape from Jyron.

Investigators stated the couple’s 5 different daughters had been grew to become over to Child Protective Services.

Timeline

Houston police said they were searching for Nadia, who was last seen at Jyron’s apartment complex in Pasadena.

They believed from this point forward that Nadia was the victim of foul play.

The girl was last seen around 8 p.m. that Sunday (Oct. 16, 2022). Investigators said there was DNA evidence that a crime happened at the apartment.

Oct. 22, 2022

Search efforts continued for Nadia. Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said his biggest fear was that the girl’s body would never be found.

Jyron’s sister said she hadn’t spoken to her brother in two years. She said her brother and Reed were in a toxic relationship but she never thought he would kill her.

Oct. 25, 2022

Court records revealed new information about the relationship between Lee and Reed.

Even before Nadia was born, there was a history of problems in the relationship. Reed had even written a letter to a judge asking for help.

Oct. 31, 2022

The search for Nadia moved to a landfill on private property in the Alvin area.

Texas EquuSearch said they were digging in the landfill for any possible sign of the missing girl. A crew of nearly 20 people and lots of equipment assembled at the search area.

Officials said the area they were searching had actually been roped off for about a week and is about the size of a football field. They also said it was possible they needed to dig about eight feet deep.

Nov. 18, 2022

Weeks later, search crews restarted the search for Nadia. They focused their search efforts along the bayou across from Lee’s apartment complex.

Miller said he thought Nadia’s body was possibly put in a container.

Dec. 6, 2022

Lee is charged with murder in his daughter’s death.

Dec. 9, 2022

Lee’s bond was raised to $1.85 million.

