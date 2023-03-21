Nadia Lee search | Body found in Pasadena, Texas bayou

Investigators idea Nadia was once a sufferer of foul play since she went lacking remaining 12 months. Her father has been charged with homicide in connection along with her demise.

HOUSTON — Human stays had been found Monday in a Pasadena bayou, in line with government. Officials stated they imagine it is the frame of 2-year-old Nadia Lee, who was once remaining observed alive on Oct. 16.

- Advertisement - Nadia’s father, Jyron Lee, has been charged with two counts of capital homicide. The 26-year-old is accused of killing his daughter and his spouse, Nancy Reed.

Body found

On Monday, government stated search crews found human stays in Vince Bayou in Pasadena.

- Advertisement - They stated they imagine the stays are the ones of Nadia Lee, even supposing respectable identity is pending an post-mortem.

Reed’s demise

Jyron Lee is accused of killing Reed, 22, on the Sonesta Extended Stay Suites on Bay Area Boulevard in southeast Houston on Oct. 18. Investigators stated the fatal battle began as a controversy over custody of the couple’s youngsters. Police had been referred to as to the motel to test on them, however sooner or later left after they stated they idea the entirety was once resolved.

- Advertisement -

A few hours later, police had been referred to as once more. That’s after they found Reed, who were choked. She was once taken to a space clinic, the place she died. Jyron Lee instructed police that he was once seeking to forestall her from hurting certainly one of their youngsters.

“He thought she was choking the baby or the child,” HPD Lt. Wilkens stated on the time. “Not sure which one yet. He got behind her to put her in a chokehold to stop her. She went unconscious and that’s when he called us.”

Reed’s circle of relatives stated she was once staying on the motel as a result of she was once seeking to break out from Jyron.

Investigators stated the couple’s 5 different daughters had been became over to Child Protective Services.

Timeline

Houston police stated they had been on the lookout for Nadia, who was once remaining observed at Jyron’s condo advanced in Pasadena.

They believed from this level ahead that Nadia was once the sufferer of foul play.

The woman was once remaining observed round 8 p.m. that Sunday (Oct. 16, 2022). Investigators stated there was once DNA proof {that a} crime took place on the condo.

Search efforts persevered for Nadia. Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller stated his greatest concern was once that the lady’s frame would by no means be found.

Jyron Lee’s sister stated she hadn’t spoken to her brother in two years. She stated her brother and Reed had been in a poisonous dating however she by no means idea he would kill her.

Court information published new information concerning the dating between Lee and Reed.

Even sooner than Nadia was once born, there was once a historical past of issues in the connection. Reed had even written a letter to a pass judgement on soliciting for lend a hand.

The search for Nadia moved to a landfill on personal belongings in the Alvin space.

Texas EquuSearch stated they had been digging in the landfill for any conceivable signal of the lacking woman. A group of just about 20 other folks and a number of apparatus assembled on the search space.

Officials stated the world they had been looking had in reality been roped off for roughly per week and is concerning the dimension of a soccer box. They additionally stated it was once conceivable they had to dig about 8 toes deep.

Weeks later, search crews restarted the search for Nadia. They centered their search efforts alongside the bayou throughout from Lee’s condo advanced.

Miller stated he idea Nadia’s frame was once most likely put in a container.

Lee is charged with homicide in his daughter’s demise.