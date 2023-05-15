Murray Tabs American Conference Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas –

Junior software participant Justin Murray earned his first American Athletic Conference Player of the Week award the convention introduced Monday. Murray aided the Cougars to a 3-1 week and maintained first position in The American’s standings by means of hitting .556 (10-18) with six runs scored, one double, one house run and 7 RBI for the week. He additionally earned a win and a save from the mound in two aid outings all the way through a sweep over Tulane.

This is Houston’s 3rd participant of the week award this season.

UP NEXT:

The Cougars will entire their season-long collection towards Sam Houston on Tuesday with a sport at Constellation Stadium in Sugar Land, Texas. The collection is recently tied 1-1 and Tuesday’s sport can be the deciding sport of the Don Sanders Cup. The sport can have a reside radio broadcast on The Varsity Network.

