Mumbai Police reacts as Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma ride motorbikes without helmets : Bollywood News

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Anushka Sharma just lately opted for bikes as an choice to succeed in their shoot places amid Mumbai visitors. Hours after Big B shared footage of himself driving a motorcycle with a strangerAnushka Sharma was once additionally noticed sitting at the pillion seat.

- Advertisement -

Mumbai Police reacts as Amitabh Bachchan Anushka Sharma ride motorbikes without helmets

Following the footage of the 2 stars went viral on social medianetizens identified that the 2 of them weren’t dressed in helmets reached out to Mumbai Police. Replying to a couple of customers at the professional account wrote“We have shared this with traffic branch.” As in step with the Motor Vehicle Actpillon riders also are anticipated to put on helmets are fined for flouting the principles.

We have shared this with visitors department. @MTPHereToHelp — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 152023

Taking to on SundayAmitabh posted footage wherein he was once sitting at the motorbike. He was once dressed in a black T-shirtblue trousers brown blazer with white shoes. Sharing the photographAmitabh captioned the post“Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged got me on time to location of work .. faster in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you cappedshorts yellowed T-shirt owner.”

- Advertisement -

On the paintings entranceAmitabh Bachchan will subsequent famous person in Project Ok along Deepika Padukone Prabhas. It is helmed by means of Nag Ashwin. The actor additionally has Ribhu Dasgupta’s court drama movie Section 84.

In the meantimeAnushka Sharma will subsequent famous person in Chakda Xpress on Netflix. The actress will play the function of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma ditches automobile embraces motorbike ride for a clean paintings adventure; see footage

- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies updateBox workplace collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures simplest on Bollywood Hungama.