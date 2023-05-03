Mumbai hotel staff dance to Backstreet Boys` hit song to welcome them to India







Iconic boyband Backstreet Boys are on their 2nd go back and forth to India, and the worldwide superstars won the most efficient welcome in Mumbai that they almost certainly will have was hoping for. Landing in India within the wee hours on Wednesday, the celebs have been welcomed through the paparazzi and lovers on the Mumbai airport. But a larger wonder was once looking forward to them on the hotel they’re staying.

As the contributors arrived on the hotel, the staff contributors have been observed acting to their iconic hit `Everybody (Backstreet`s Back)`, which is the easiest song to describe their go back to India. The five-member act had carried out in India for the primary time 13 years in the past.

Band member Nick Carter shared a video of the hotel staff dancing on the access. “We just arrived at the hotel here in Mumbai. This is the first time I have seen this in my entire career, where the hotel staff is dancing, with a dope remix,” Carter says within the video. “What cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had a full out Bollywood style dance prepared remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world,” he wrote within the caption.

Take a glance:

“We Indians know how to welcome our guests 😊..welcome to India BSB,” learn one remark at the video. “Waiting for you Nick!! Welcome to India,” stated any other fan.

BookMyShow, at the side of Live Nation, has introduced the world-renowned Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour to the rustic in a two-city excursion, creating a prevent on the leisure capital, Mumbai and the nationwide capital, New Delhi. For the India leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4th and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May fifth 2023. Celebrating 30 superb years of a band that has persevered to keep related within the tune business with a rising fanbase and an evergreen legacy that by no means is going out taste, the DNA World Tour forays into the rustic after 5 years of travelling the world over to houseful presentations and ecstatic audiences.









