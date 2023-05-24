Multiple shark attacks reported heading into Memorial Day weekend





As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the news has been rife with experiences of a couple of shark attacks in quite a lot of portions of the United States. CBS News has been intently following trends, and it’s been published that a number of attacks have taken position within the days main as much as the vacation weekend.

One specifically harrowing incident happened within the waters off New Jersey, the place a 15-year-old surfer used to be attacked through a shark. Thankfully, the younger surfer survived the come upon, however it serves as a stark reminder of the hazards of venturing into the sea.

Nikki Battiste, a reporter for CBS News, has been overlaying the occasions intently, retaining audience up to date on the newest trends. With browser notifications to be had for breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting, CBS News is dedicated to retaining the general public knowledgeable and conscious about any doable risks.

As beachgoers get ready to benefit from the sunshine and waves this Memorial Day weekend, it is very important stay vigilant and take precautions to steer clear of any imaginable shark encounters. With the assistance of depended on news assets like CBS, we will keep knowledgeable and stay ourselves and our family members secure.

