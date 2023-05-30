Motorist with sign claiming to have an explosive device drives to Canadian border

Officials say the driving force of car with a sign indicating there was once an explosive device on board led Maine State Police on a chase on Interstate 95 to the Canadian border

HOULTON, Maine — The motive force of car with a sign indicating there was once an explosive device on board led Maine State Police on a chase on Interstate 95 to the Canadian border on Monday, officers stated.

A trooper fired photographs after the motorist tried to maneuver the truck towards the Canadian port of access in Woodstock, New Brunswick, and the person surrendered with out damage, state police stated.

The border crossing was once briefly closed, and crime scene technicians and the Maine State Police Bomb Squad have been anticipated to be on the scene in the course of the evening, officers stated.

Officials stated there was once no threat to the general public.

A state trooper spotted the sign at the car indicating the motorist had an explosive device of a few type after making an attempt to prevent the motorist round 10:40 a.m. Monday. Tony Holford, 42, of Providence, Rhode Island, was once charged with annoyed reckless behavior, terrorizing, and failure to to prevent, state police stated.

State police stated the person was once taken to the Aroostook County Jail. It was once now not identified if he had a legal professional.

Maine State Police, the state lawyer generals place of work and Canadian government have been collectively investigating the incident, officers stated.