Mother raises awareness on dangers of street racing after death of daughter

Over the weekend, St. Petersburg Police arrested nearly 70 people, together with juveniles, for participating in an illegal street racing tournament. The incident came about at round 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, when a bunch of other people congregated between two structures on Roosevelt Blvd. for an tournament that concerned drivers appearing bad street racing actions corresponding to doughnuts.

A video launched via St. Pete Police confirmed a number of drivers and passengers striking out of automotive home windows and performing recklessly. Assistant Chief Antonio Gilliam of the St. Petersburg Police Department stated, “You can see these individuals are hanging outside the windows of the car, and you can see the person attempting to film video who was almost struck.” The police division additionally stated that the crowd had plans to transport on from the car parking zone and “take over” primary intersections right through Pinellas County.

Many legislation enforcement businesses, corresponding to Pinellas Park Police, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol, used patrol cars to enclose the development. The government impounded 23 cars, and the people dealing with arrest for crimes corresponding to fleeing and eluding and kid endangerment should additionally face the results of misdemeanors corresponding to riding with a suspended license and obstruction.

“A couple that brought their one-year-old and three-year-old to this event,” stated Gilliam, “were also arrested on Saturday night.” He added, “Whenever an owner is the driver or occupant of one of these vehicles during a street racing event, we can take that vehicle for 30 days. The owner is responsible for paying the towing and storage fees which can often amount to thousands.”

Lili Trujillo Puckett based “Street Racing Kills” after her daughter’s death in a street racing incident. Puckett’s daughter gave up the ghost as a passenger within the automotive of a boy who challenged his good friend to a race. Puckett stated, “He was a week shy of 18. She was 16 years old with her girlfriends… They challenged each other to a street race and crashed and killed my daughter.” Her non-profit group goals to boost awareness and mentor younger other people concerning the perils of street racing and different reckless riding practices.

“Go to a legal place where you can do this and have fun. Find the closest racetrack where you can do this legally without risking your life or the life of others,” stated Puckett. To be told extra about her group, please discuss with here.