Mother of teen killed in Arlington school shooting speaks out

Roshone Jacob advised WFAA her son, Jashawn Poirier, was once pleasant and loved circle of relatives time and sports activities. The circle of relatives moved to Texas past due final 12 months.

ARLINGTON, Texas — As Roshone Jacob and her daughter, 21-year-old Nautica Jacob, walked into New World United Methodist Church Tuesday night time, their faces have been complete of sorrow.

- Advertisement - Roshone Jacob’s son, 16-year-old Jashawn Poirier, was once the scholar killed in the shooting outdoor of Lamar High School in Arlington at round 6:55 a.m. Monday. A 16-year-old was once injured by means of shrapnel.

Arlington police mentioned every other pupil is accused in the fatal shooting.

“I’m in disbelief still. It’s just overwhelming,” Roshone Jacob mentioned. “Got that phone call and just screamed, broke down and cried. I called my boss and told her I had to go.”

- Advertisement - Jacob advised WFAA the circle of relatives moved to Arlington from Michigan 8 months in the past.

“My son didn’t deserve this at all. He was a nice, sweet, kind boy who just liked to play sports and hang out with his family. He didn’t bother nobody,” Jacob mentioned. “Nobody was after him, it was just a boy that just came out started shooting and Dashawn was the one who got hit and died.”

Arlington police are nonetheless investigating a purpose.

- Advertisement - “My son didn’t deserve this at all,” Jacob mentioned. “I just want justice for my son.”

On Tuesday night time, two prayer services and products have been held close to Lamar High School at New World United Methodist Church and Most Blessed Sacrament Church.

Jacob mentioned she’s thankful for the group’s outpouring of beef up.

The shooting took place greater than part an hour prior to the primary school bell rang and prior to school useful resource officials had arrived to start their shifts.

“It just doesn’t feel real, because we just dropped him off and not even nine minutes later we got a call saying he’s shot… what do you mean?” Poirier’s sister, Nautica, mentioned.

On Tuesday afternoon, the suspect had his first courtroom look. His father stood in entrance of juvenile courtroom Judge Alex Kim, who mentioned the 15-year-old suspect had a protracted gun and ran off after the shooting. Police detained him close to the school.

Lisa Herrick, the legal professional representing the suspect, advised WFAA there’s extra to what led as much as the shooting that shall be printed through the years.

“This is a very tragic situation,” Herrick mentioned. “We ask, though, that everyone please hold off on judging this young man until we have an opportunity to share his story.”

Jashawn would’ve grew to become 17 subsequent month. Instead of a birthday, his circle of relatives is making plans a funeral. The circle of relatives has arrange an online fundraising campaign to hide funeral prices.

Lamar High School scholars, academics and team of workers will go back to their study rooms on Wednesday. They’ll put on the school’s colours: military blue and gold.

Counselors can also be on campus starting Wednesday, and Arlington police will supply an larger presence on campus.

In an interview with WFAA Tuesday, Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos mentioned they have got the procedures in position to stay scholars protected and supported. Cavazos spent Tuesday morning assembly with academics and team of workers on the prime school in preparation for the go back to school on Wednesday.