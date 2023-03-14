More than 60 Omega-3 dog and cat supplements recalled

Stratford Care USA, Inc has recalled 62 manufacturers of Omega-3 supplements for cats and canine over worry for “potentially elevated levels of Vitamin A,” consistent with a release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revealed Friday.

While Vitamin A is an crucial nutrient for each cats and canine, drinking an excessive amount of can result in well being problems. The corporate mentioned the severity of the well being problems rely at the stage of Vitamin A and the duration of publicity, however can lead to Vitamin A toxicity. Symptoms “may include general malaise, anorexia, nausea, peeling skin, weakness, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and death,” the corporate added.

- Advertisement - Stock symbol of omega oil drugs for animals with bone formed treats. Nadisja/Getty Images/iStockphotograph

Action for a voluntary recall was once taken “after receiving a single Serious Adverse Event from a sole consumer regarding their dogs’ exhibiting signs of Vitamin A toxicity after consuming the supplement,” the corporate mentioned, including that they are “taking all necessary steps in collaboration with the FDA to remove all products with these lot numbers from the market.”

- Advertisement -

Pet house owners who bought the complement are being requested to prevent feeding it to pets instantly and throw it away in a container the place no different animals can get right of entry to it.

Supplements had been bought in a white plastic container containing 60 cushy gels in veterinary clinics, distribution facilities, retail shops and on-line shops equivalent to Amazon and Chewy. All of the boxes recalled are labelled with “lot 31133 EXP 04/13/23” or “lot 30837 EXP 10/26/22,” and sold under the following brand names.

– Orlando Vets; Omega-V3 Softgels

– All Creatures Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– All Veterinary Supply, INC; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Jungle Pet; Skin+Coat Omega-3 Soft Gels; 85000395223

– Animal Medical Clinic; Omega V3 Softgels; 169682510808

– Animal Medical Clinic Melbourne Beach; Omega V3 Softgels

– Animal Care Hospital; Omega-3 Fatty Acid Max Strength Soft Gels

– Animal Medical Center; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Barnes Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Brentwood Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Cherokee Trail Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Clinton Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Clyde’s Animal Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Coastal Animal Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Columbia Hospital For Animals; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Compassion Veterinary Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Doc Ladue’s; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Dogwood Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Doral Centre Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Eagles Landing Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Pet Health Solutions; Omega Caps; 814087005489

– SPCA of North Brevard; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

– LaVale Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

– Twin Maples; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

– University Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

– Venice Pines Veterinary Clinic; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

– Lake Dow Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

– MVH Mann Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

– All Paws Animal Clinic Royal Palm Beach; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

– Bottle Tree Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

– Brookwood Veterinary Clinic; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

– Cleveland Park Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

– Crown Heights Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Eagle’s Landing Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– LVH Veterinary; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Mt Orab Veterinary Clinic; Dr. Hayes’s Omega-V3 Soft Gels

– Oak Tree Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Patterson Veterinary Hospital – Mason; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Prospect Heights Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Smyth County Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Stateline Animal Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels

– The Pet Clinic of Urbana, LLC; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Valdosta Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Viking Community Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Westbrook Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– My Pet Hospital; Omega-3 Soft Gels

– North Shore Animal League America; Omega-V3 Softgels

– NPC Northgate Pet Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Northwest Tennessee Veterinary Services; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Pawstruck.com; Omega-V3 Soft Gels; 850005963080

– Perry Animal Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Pleasant Plains Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Seiler Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Stratford Animal Health; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Summerfields Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– SensoVet Animal Health Wellness; Advanced Omega-3 Softgel

– University Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Vet4Bulldog; V4B Bully Fish oil omega-3 EFA; 603981565911

– Waggin’ Wheel Vet Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Wellsboro Small Animal Hospital Veterinary Medical Center; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Wickham Road Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

– Wilton Manors Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

- Advertisement -

Consumers who need to touch Stratford Care USA, Inc at once can name 877-498-2002 Monday via Friday, 9am to 5pm EST, or by way of e-mail at [email protected] Customers who bought a recalled product at once from Stratford Care USA Inc can obtain money back through emailing their information to [email protected]