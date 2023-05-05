‘Monster’ fish caught in the Brazos River near Baylor University

The Brazos River Authority has shared a photograph on their Facebook web page, which displays an outstanding catch made in the Brazos River near Baylor University.
The photograph used to be shared via Evin Wolske, who may also be observed in the image retaining what seems like an enormous fish whilst in the water. Unfortunately, we have no idea the actual weight of the catch.
The Facebook post additionally includes a remark from any other consumer who shared a photograph retaining a similar-looking fish. They commented on how exciting it’s to catch those fish, particularly when finished the usage of a rod and reel.