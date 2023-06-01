Money stored in Venmo, other payment apps could be vulnerable

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has issued a caution to shoppers of Venmo, PayPal, and CashApp, advising them to not retailer cash in those apps for a protracted duration. The company highlights that price range held in those payment apps would possibly not be safe all over a disaster, not like conventional financial institution accounts, that are insured for as much as $250,000 via the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. In the development of a financial institution run, uninsured deposits held in Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, or First Republic Bank can be in danger. The document additionally states that price range stored in Venmo, CashApp, or Apple Cash would possibly not be lined via deposit insurance coverage, even though some price range would possibly be eligible for pass-through insurance plans if positive actions are undertaken with the apps.

Popularized in the previous decade, peer-to-peer payment apps, and non-banks providing bank-like services and products have lately grown in recognition. For instance, Venmo has over 90 million shoppers, whilst Apple introduced a financial savings account connected to Apple Card operated via Goldman Sachs, which reportedly took billions of bucks in deposits inside of days of its release. Although some accounts would possibly be insured, in common, the CFPB encourages shoppers to not retailer price range longer term on those platforms.

- Advertisement -

PayPal (which owns Venmo), Apple Inc., and Square (proprietor of CashApp) haven’t begun to reply to the document.





Close Modal



Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction