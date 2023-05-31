MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo

Get in a position for some top-notch MLS motion within the sport between Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo. Our seasoned making a bet mavens have were given you lined with treasured insights into group stats, skilled making a bet guidelines, and the freshest odds.
Houston Dynamo start the primary of 3 street fits on Wednesday, with a travel to the BC Place Stadium to play the Vancouver Whitecaps.
The Orange Crush has an edge over the eighth-placed Vancouver within the Western Conference standings, sitting 7th with 18 issues from 13 video games. Their 2-1 victory over Austin FC moved them some extent above the Whitecaps, who suffered a 3-1 setback towards St Louis City remaining day trip.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC Preview
Vancouver Whitecaps Form
Vancouver Whitecaps misplaced two in their remaining 3 fits, as they went down 2-1 in a gathering with FC Dallas. They answered through beating Seattle Sounders FC 2-0, ahead of dropping once more, this time 3-1 towards St. Louis City. The Whitecaps gained 4 in their previous six fits on house soil in Major League Soccer, the place in addition they drew two times and went undefeated. They scored 11 objectives and conceded 3 times.
Houston Dynamo FC Form
In their previous 3 fits, Houston Dynamo FC misplaced 1-0 towards Minnesota United, drew 1-1 with FC Dallas and gained 2-1 towards Austin FC. The guests didn’t organize a unmarried away win of their remaining six Major League Soccer fits, however controlled two attracts and 4 defeats. They conceded ten and scored 4 objectives themselves.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC Stats
Here are some information that could be helpful for putting bets at the upcoming sport between Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo FC. The information are in keeping with statistics from the remaining couple of fits that those groups performed throughout all tournaments.
- Vancouver Whitecaps have scored in 11 of the remaining 13 house fits
- Vancouver Whitecaps have no longer misplaced 7 of the remaining 8 house fits
- In 4 of the remaining 5 fits Vancouver Whitecaps performed, each groups scored
- In 4 of the remaining 5 Vancouver Whitecaps fits the sum of objectives was once over 2.5
- Vancouver Whitecaps have scored in the remaining 5 fits in a row
- In the remaining 14 Houston Dynamo FC fits the sum of objectives was once beneath 3.5
- Houston Dynamo FC have conceded in 32 of the remaining 34 away fits
- In the remaining 8 Houston Dynamo FC fits the sum of objectives was once beneath 2.5
- In 6 of the remaining 7 Houston Dynamo FC fits the sum of objectives was once beneath 1.5
- In 12 of the remaining 13 Houston Dynamo FC away fits the sum of objectives was once beneath 3.5
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC – Players in Form
Brian White is on fireplace, having hit the objective 3 times in his previous 4 fits. And let’s no longer overlook about Hector Herrera, who’s additionally made his mark with two objectives in six video games.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC Betting Tips
Full-time outcome
Vancouver Whitecaps gained 5 of the former 10 house fits throughout all tournaments, drawing two and dropping 3 as smartly. Houston Dynamo FC gained one from a conceivable 10 clear of house, as in addition they drew two and misplaced seven on this run. Vancouver Whitecaps have no longer misplaced to Houston Dynamo FC in 11 consecutive house conferences.
Both groups to attain
Vancouver Whitecaps scored first in six in their remaining ten house video games. Houston Dynamo FC controlled the primary function of the sport in most effective 4 of the ones 10 earlier video games performed.
Total objectives
Over 2.5 objectives got here out six occasions within the earlier ten fits throughout all tournaments for Vancouver Whitecaps, who scored a mean of 0.9 objectives alongside the best way. Over 2.5 objectives took place in 3 of the remaining ten outings for Houston Dynamo FC, who controlled to attain one time in the ones fits.
Match predictions: Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC
To sum up, the approaching fit between Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo FC appears to be a excellent making a bet alternative.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC: Who wins the sport?