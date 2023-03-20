Missouri LB Chad Bailey suspended indefinitely from team following arrest on DWI charge

Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey used to be arrested in a while sooner than 3 a.m. CT on Sunday and charged with riding whilst intoxicated (DWI), consistent with data from the Boone County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office. He used to be launched on $500 bond. Bailey has been suspended indefinitely from the team, consistent with a observation from trainer Eli Drinkwitz released to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“We are aware of the situation involving Chad Bailey,” Drinkwitz mentioned. “He’s been suspended according to Department of Athletics policy. We have high expectations for all of our student-athletes, on and off the field, and we will follow all departmental and campus policies.”

Bailey used to be pulled over near the school’s Columbia campus in a while sooner than 1 a.m. CT for a lane violation and riding with an expired registration code. He failed a next sobriety check and used to be taken into custody.

The 6-foot-234-pound “super senior” used to be the team captain of the Tigers remaining season, began 11 video games and is predicted to be one in all Missouri’s best defensive gamers in 2023. He completed 3rd on the team in tackles with 57, notched 8.5 tackles for loss and a pair of.5 sacks. He completed robust within the Gasparilla Bowl towards Wake Forest the place he had 9 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks within the 27-17 loss.

Bailey emerged as a celeb in 2021 when he tallied 55 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack with 8 begins. He used to be a three-star prospect out of Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas, within the Class of 2018.