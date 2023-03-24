Mississippi State names live bulldog mascot after Dak Prescott

The canine is known as after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who performed at Mississippi State from 2011 to 2015.

DALLAS — Mississippi State’s athletics program has a new mascot, and he is named after a well-known face within the Dallas-Fort Worth space.

The faculty lately printed its newest live mascot — Bully XXII aka "Dak."

The bulldog is known as after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who performed at Mississippi State from 2011 to 2015.

During his time with the Bulldogs, Prescott led the workforce to a few bowl video games from 2013 to 2015, together with this system’s first ever No. 1 score in 2014.

Following his faculty occupation, Prescott would cross directly to be drafted via Dallas within the fourth spherical of the 2016 NFL Draft and would quickly change into the workforce's franchise quarterback.

With a brand new live mascot, Mississippi State took the chance to have fun its loved quarterback.

“Dak, like every Bulldog fan, is making the pilgrimage to Starkville to support the maroon and white,” a narrator stated in an creation video for the bulldog. “… Dak will be there as a symbolic figure for the university.”

The college has been the use of a live bulldog mascot since 1935. The newest was once named Jak, who have been the mascot since 2015.