Missing Texas boy: Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez April 25 update

The Everman Police Department supplied an update on Tuesday in regards to the ongoing seek for 6-year-old boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, revealing new information about his stepfather. According to Police Chief Craig Spencer, investigators do not need any further deliberate floor searches at this level, even though floor and drone searches have been performed on Saturday in two other spaces.

The investigators will read about the knowledge not too long ago gathered to resolve whether or not extra floor searches are essential, as said through Spencer. Arshdeep Singh, Noel’s stepfather, reportedly used his credit card to shop for airplane tickets for India again in March, lower than 24 hours earlier than he and a few of Noel’s circle of relatives departed. Noel used to be no longer indexed as a passenger on that flight. Spencer printed that Singh had modified his corporate’s money deposit information and got rid of $10,000 in money earlier than depositing $8,000 into his personal account. Singh now faces criminal robbery fees, and he in the past labored for comfort shops, with surveillance video of him depositing cash into the financial institution used to be got through police.

“Arshdeep had access to the company’s safe as a part of his normal job responsibilities,” Spencer stated. “Investigators learned that Arshdeep first fraudulently altered the company’s cash deposit records, likely in order to prevent detection, and then removed over $10,000 in cash from the company’s safe.”

Noel’s AMBER Alert used to be first launched round nighttime on March 25, and Spencer stated that investigators have long gone via the entire information and proof that they’ve accrued since that point. As of Tuesday, Noel’s mom faces a misdemeanor for offering false information in a lacking kid case, a contravention of probation, and a criminal price for leaving behind and endangering a kid.

As of Tuesday, the stepfather lately has two criminal fees: endangering and leaving behind a kid and robbery. Everman police presume that Noel is in all probability lifeless, and so they proceed to assemble information via seek warrants. Last Tuesday, Spencer knowledgeable WFAA that investigators had accrued new information that accredited them to spot further folks with whom Noel’s mom and stepfather spoke earlier than departing the rustic.

On Saturday, volunteers from Texas Search and Rescue participated within the seek, which is a non-profit first responder group that deploys when asked through regulation enforcement, fireplace departments, and emergency control businesses. Texas Search and Rescue had human stays detection dogs, boats, and drones to lend a hand with the quest. Spencer commented, “We don’t have the resources that they have.”

CPS puzzled Noel’s mom, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, in March concerning the boy’s whereabouts. Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, her husband, and Noel’s six siblings left the rustic for the aforementioned flight in a while later on. Noel’s maternal grandmother spoke solely with WFAA about her daughter and the investigation. Cindy Rodriguez-Singh’s mom, who’s Spanish-speaking and asked to not be recognized or named for protection causes, stated she needs justice for her grandson.

The grandmother claimed she used to be stuffed with anger when she came upon that her daughter, Noel’s stepfather, Arshdeep Singh, and different shut members of the family had left the rustic remaining month. “She killed him. That’s why she fled,” Noel’s grandmother stated. “I need her introduced again so she will let us know the place Noel is. (*25*) is he? What used to be the explanation? He used to be a boy who didn’t deserve the unhealthy fortune she gave him. He used to be an blameless kid. Poor boy.”