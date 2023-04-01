Missing St. Pete toddler’s body found in pond

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After over 24 hours of looking out, St. Pete Police showed a lacking 2-year-old boy used to be found useless Friday night and his father now faces two counts of first-degree homicide.

The body of Taylen Mosley used to be found by way of Dell Holmes Park, on Lake Maggiore. Authorities mentioned Firday they noticed an alligator in a pond with an object in his mouth.

The object grew to become out to be Taylen.

The infant have been lacking since his mom’s body used to be found in an rental Thursday afternoon.

Police mentioned the body of Pashun Jeffery, 20, used to be found round 2:30 p.m. after being stabbed more than one occasions Thursday on the Lincoln Shores Apartments, in step with police.

St. Pete Police in an instant started on the lookout for her son, Taylen Mosley, 2.

An investigation published that Taylen’s father used to be at Jeffery’s rental with cuts on his arms and hands round 9 p.m. on Wednesday, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway added right through a presser on Friday. He then left and checked himself right into a medical institution, the place Chief Holloway mentioned he stays lately.

“I can tell you it’s a very violent homicide scene within the apartment, but we cannot find the 2-year-old, so right now, that is our main concern,” mentioned Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

St. Pete Police mentioned Jeffery’s circle of relatives turned into involved when they didn’t listen from her on Thursday. Her circle of relatives informed police they final noticed her and her kid alive round 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“They contacted maintenance and management here at the apartment complex to go and check on her, so when they went to her apartment, they did go inside and they found her body and she had been killed,” mentioned Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The St. Pete Police Department mentioned neighbors informed police they heard a commotion round 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Officers searched the mum’s automobile, which used to be situated in the car parking zone of the advanced, and drones had been deployed to go looking the waters across the advanced.