Missing Largo attorney remembered as kind, genuine and hardworking

ST. PETE, Fla. — The felony group is coming in combination to keep in mind a Largo attorney who was once reported lacking remaining week.

Colleagues of Steve Cozzi will collect outdoor the courthouse in St. Pete round 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The Largo Police Department mentioned Cozzi arrived on the Blanchard Law Office in Largo on Tuesday morning. He left to make use of a public restroom within the construction, however by no means returned to his table. He left in the back of his keys, pockets, and mobile phone.

The attorney has been lacking since remaining week.

Authorities arrested a plastic surgeon, Tomasz Kosowski, on homicide within the first stage. According to court docket information, he has pleaded now not accountable to the price.

- Advertisement -

Cozzi was once a member of the St. Petersburg Bar Association. The affiliation has about 1,200 individuals.

Hutch Pinder is the President of the St. Petersburg Bar Association. He is aware of Cozzi and described him as genuine, sort and hardworking.

“Steve was caring. You talked to him and there was no distractions. Next time, you saw him, he would ask you about what you just spoke of and he would remember those things,” mentioned Pinder.

- Advertisement -

Melissa Byers, the Executive Director of the St. Petersburg Bar Association, mentioned Cozzi was once closely concerned within the affiliation and its actions. He would at all times volunteer his time.

“He was transparent, genuine. I always said he allowed you to be yourself when you were with him,” mentioned Byers.

Pinder and Byers mentioned all of the felony group is devastated. The felony group is anticipated to return in combination on Wednesday night to improve Cozzi’s circle of relatives together with his husband. The affiliation is making plans a “moment of silence” outdoor the courthouse in St. Pete.

“This has been devastating. Once we first heard of Steve’s disappearance and the subsequent reports, everyone has been reeling,” mentioned Pinder.

“Steve was very genuine, greet you with a smile, very caring and often times, you walked away from those conversations with Steve with a smile on your face.”

Miami-Dade government at the moment are asking the general public for information in Cozzi’s disappearance. Authorities consider Kosowski was once within the South Florida house in a purple Toyota Corolla between March 21-26. Anyone with information is requested to touch Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

The Largo Police Department mentioned Cozzi arrived to the regulation place of work round 8:37 a.m. on Tuesday. Surveillance video from the regulation place of work confirmed a person coming into the construction thru the primary foyer doorways. A male is observed dressed in gloves, wearing a big field and dressed in a big backpack.

About 2 hours later, the person is seeing exiting the construction with a big cart that seems to be heavy and have a purple bag or blanket. The topic struggled with the burden of the cart whilst transporting it to a Toyota Tundra.

Authorities mentioned they have got now not positioned the frame of Cozzi.

“It’s a lot for us to process right now and that’s going to go on forever. That’s not something that’s going to end so that’s why it’s hard to put that into words at this moment,” mentioned Pinder.