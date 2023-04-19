Missing in America Project holds 2023 ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As introduced via organizers, the Missing in America Project is anticipated to carry a ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial on Wednesday at 6 p.m., supposed to pay respects to the reminiscence and stays of unclaimed Amarillo-area veterans.

The Missing in America Project, as described on its web site, is a corporation based in 2007 and excited about finding, figuring out, and interring the unclaimed cremains of veterans. After the memorial ceremonies are held, the known cremains are escorted with honors to their ultimate resting puts.

“These forgotten Veterans have served our country,” famous the TPWM in its match announcement, “and deserve to be buried with honor and respect.”

The ceremony has been held in Amarillo every year for the closing 8 years. As famous in earlier experiences on MyHighPlains.com, the 8 native veterans known in 2021 introduced the general as much as 50 since the venture first of all got here to the Texas Panhandle.