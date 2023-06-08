Minibus crash kills 25 people, including nine children, in northern Afghanistan

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)

An Afghan police spokesman says 25 other people, including nine kids, have died in a minibus coincidence in the rustic’s north

KABUL, Afghanistan — A minibus crash in northern Afghanistan killed 25 other people, including nine kids and 12 ladies, a police spokesman stated Wednesday.

The coincidence took place in a mountainous house with half-paved roads in Sar-e-Pul province because the passengers had been coming back from a marriage. They had been touring from one a part of Sayyad district to any other.

Din Mohammad Nazari, the spokesman for the native police commander, blamed the minibus driving force for the crash. He stated the automobile fell right into a deep pit on account of his carelessness. Nazari didn’t say if there have been any survivors.

Traffic injuries are not unusual in Afghanistan, basically because of deficient street prerequisites and carelessness of drivers on highways.