Mikaela Shiffrin gets her record 86th World Cup victory

ARE, Sweden — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin gained her record-tying 86th World Cup race Friday with victory in a large slalom.

Shiffrin’s win matched the total record set by means of Swedish nice Ingemar Stenmark 34 years in the past.

The 27-year-old American safe her half-second lead from the primary run and completed 0.64 seconds forward of Federica Brignone.

Shiffrin crossed the end line and put her fingers to her helmet, then to her face and shook her head slowly whilst taking within the enormity of her fulfillment.

“This is just a spectacular day. Oh my goodness,” she mentioned in a course-side interview.

Stenmark informed The Associated Press ultimate month that Shiffrin is “much better than I was.”

It was once Shiffrin’s fourth immediately wire-to-wire win in World Cup massive slaloms since January. In that point, she additionally took gold within the match eventually month’s international championships in Meribel, France.

Shiffrin began cautiously in her moment run beneath the floodlights within the fast-darkening afternoon, letting 1/2 of her 1.04-second first-run merit over Brignone slip prior to selecting up time at the backside 1/2.

Brignone made a theatrical bow towards Shiffrin within the post-race rite within the end space.

Olympic champion Sara Hector of Sweden was once 3rd, 0.92 seconds at the back of Shiffrin.

Shiffrin additionally clinched the season-long World Cup massive slalom name to protected her fifteenth profession crystal globe trophy. She already gained her 5th total World Cup name and the slalom name this season.

Making extra World Cup historical past on Friday, Shiffrin’s twentieth profession victory within the massive slalom — six of them this season — matched the all time girls’s mark held by means of Vreni Schneider.

Schneider were given her wins between 1984 and 1992. The Swiss racer, like Shiffrin, additionally has Olympic and international championship gold medals in each massive slalom and slalom.

Shiffrin gained her first World Cup race in Are, a slalom in December 2012, after which earned two gold medals on the 2019 worlds on the Swedish hotel. It was once additionally the place she was once because of race once more in March 2020 after the loss of life of her father the former month, however the races had been referred to as off on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve had a quite a few different experiences here,” Shiffrin mentioned after her first run on Friday. “I have felt everything you can feel here so it’s special to be back.”

