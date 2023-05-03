Michigan school district bans all backpacks from school buildings, citing safety concerns

A school district in Michigan has banned all backpacks from school structures, based on rising safety concerns.

Flint Community Schools introduced closing week that backpacks can be banned and the ban can be in position for the remainder of the school yr. The new coverage went into impact on Monday.

“We are doing all that we can to create a safe and secure environment for our scholars, families, teachers and staff,” Superintendent Kevin Jones wrote in a letter posted at the school district’s site.

Jones cited rising threatening habits taking place around the nation, together with guns being introduced to colleges, as the cause of the backpack ban.

“Backpacks make it easier for students to hide weapons, which can be disassembled and harder to identify or hidden in pockets, inside books, or under other items,” he stated.

Following the capturing at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, closing May, the place 19 scholars and two lecturers died, faculties started imposing insurance policies requiring scholars to make use of transparent backpacks. However, Flint Community Schools have long gone a step additional and banned transparent backpacks from school structures, with the superintendent pronouncing that it does not unravel the problem.

“By banning backpacks altogether and adding an increased security presence across the district, we can better control what is being brought into our buildings,” Jones stated.

Students are allowed to retailer non-public pieces like wallets, keys, hygiene merchandise and telephones in small handbags, carry lunchboxes or position their health club garments in transparent plastic baggage, all of which shall be matter to searches.

If a scholar brings a backpack to school, oldsters or guardians should pick out it up from the school, consistent with Jones.

The Flint Board of Education, the district’s management and principals licensed the coverage alternate, Jones stated, including that the district gained fortify from the Flint Police Department.

“We have thought long and hard about this decision, knowing that it will impact how scholars and families prepare for their days and operations in the classroom,” Jones stated. “However, based on the issues we continue to see across the country regarding school safety, we believe that this is the best solution for those we serve.”