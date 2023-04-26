Michigan passes Ohio State for top recruiting class following commitments from two blue-chip prospects

Michigan has surpassed Ohio State within the 247Sports crew recruiting scores for the Class of 2024. This comes after two consecutive College Football Playoff appearances and commitments from two four-star prospects, tight finish Brady Prieskorn and defensive lineman Jerod Smith. The Wolverines’ 2024 class now stands at 14 avid gamers and is highlighted through five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis and 11 commitments from four-star prospects, a few of whom may just change into five-star avid gamers. Currently, Ohio State’s 2024 class stands at 12 commitments, together with two five-star prospects and 8 four-star prospects. Georgia, LSU, and Penn State spherical out the top 5 of the recruiting scores. This is the primary time Michigan has completed forward of Ohio State within the recruiting scores for the reason that 2019 cycle when the Wolverines had the No. 8 class whilst Ohio State completed at No. 14.

Coach Jim Harbaugh established Michigan as a perennial convention identify contender and this staff seems to have endurance at or close to the top of the scores. However, the Wolverines have no longer landed a top-10 class for the reason that 2019 cycle.