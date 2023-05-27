The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is looking for public help in finding a 16-year-old girl who has long past missing from the Little Haiti space. Benstina Samedi was once remaining observed on Friday and was once dressed in a black bonnet, a black sweater with a diamond at the entrance, and grey leggings on the time of her disappearance. She is roughly 4 ft, 11 inches tall and weighs 145 kilos. Samedi has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you may have any information referring to Samedi’s whereabouts, please touch the City of Miami Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit through calling 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

