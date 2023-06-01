Miami Mayor Suarez Eyes Presidential Run Amid City Hall Turmoil

Mayor Francis X. Suarez of Miami has visited early number one states in contemporary weeks, mulling a Republican presidential run constructed at the premise that his in-vogue town has boomed in tricky occasions — “the Miami miracle,” he calls it. Techies have flocked to town from San Francisco. Bankers from New York. Taxes — and the homicide fee — are low.

It makes for a rosy tale, no longer unfaithful.

At the similar time, an overly other tale about Miami opened up not too long ago in a drama-filled civil trial in opposition to a town commissioner who was once accused by way of a couple of businessmen of violating their First Amendment rights by way of siccing inspectors on their bars and eating places as political retribution. Testimony from a parade of former public workers portrayed City Hall as a poisonous place of job, rife with disorder.

On Thursday, a jury dominated in choose of the plaintiffs, conserving the commissioner, Joe Carollo, responsible for greater than $63 million in damages.

Miami has lengthy been a town of confounding narratives, the airbrushed symbol it tasks to outsiders frequently obscuring the sophisticated realities that lie underneath. But at the moment, the distinction between the Miami logo and the goings-on at City Hall turns out particularly stark.