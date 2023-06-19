Mexican authorities destroy 14 homemade armored cars used by drug cartels

In this undated photograph launched by the Mexican Federal Attorney General’s Office, a crane hovers over an armored car in Reynosa, Tamaulipas state, Mexico. Authorities in northern Mexico mentioned Sunday, June 18, 2023 that they have got destroyed 14 homemade armored cars of the sort used by drug cartels to combat land battles. (Mexican Federal Attorney General’s Office by the use of AP)

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in northern Mexico mentioned Sunday they have got destroyed 14 homemade armored cars of the sort used by drug cartels to combat land battles.

The automobiles are generally tailored from industrial vans, with metal plate armor welded on. Known in Mexico as “monstruos,” or “Monsters,” one of the most automobiles junked have been in reality monstrous.

Many had thick metal ramming prows welded to the entrance. Others had firing ports and gun turrets. At least one was once painted in inexperienced camouflage to resemble a Mexican military car.

Video dispensed by the federal legal professional normal’s place of work confirmed a crane with a claw ripping one of the vital automobiles aside in Tamaulipas state.

The state, which borders Texas, is house to a minimum of two warring drug cartels, the Northeast and Gulf cartels. Prosecutors didn’t say which gang the automobiles belonged to or after they have been seized.

While such automobiles seem intimidating, they have got proved susceptible in observe. Because the metal armor provides such a lot weight, they have a tendency to be gradual, unwieldy and ceaselessly smash down. Easy to identify, additionally they seem to be at risk of incendiary gadgets or munitions. Many are discovered burned.

Their use illustrates the lengths Mexican cartels have long gone to combat competitors and authorities. The cartels’ guns additionally come with improvised explosive gadgets and bomb-dropping drones.